RoughRiders Bring on USAA as Military Appreciation Sponsor

August 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, are thrilled to announce a new relationship with United Services Automobile Association (USAA) as the "Official Military Appreciation partner of the Frisco RoughRiders" through 2027.

"Teaming up with USAA is a perfect fit for the RoughRiders and continues to show the importance of our support for the military community," said Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager. "We're proud to partner with a company that provides so much for the men and women who have served our country and their families."

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions for the military community and their families. They will be an integral part of the RoughRiders celebration of our military.

"USAA is thrilled to join together with the RoughRiders to show our appreciation for the more than 350,000 veterans who live in the DFW area," said Albert Chapman, site director at USAA in Plano and Air Force veteran. "The RoughRiders not only bring great baseball to our area, but experiences that we know our military community will enjoy."

