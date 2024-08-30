Deming Drives in Six, Hooks Win Fourth in a Row

August 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Austin Deming belted two home runs, including the first grand slam by a Hook in 2024, as part of a six-RBI day and a 12-3 Hooks triumph over Tulsa Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won four in a row and five of the last six games.

Among the Hooks 12 hits, seven went for extra bases as CC scored in all but two of its eight turns at bat.

Logan Cerny lifted the lid with a two-out RBI single in the first, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

Six of seven reached to begin the Hooks third, with Deming, Brice Matthews, and Colin Barber collecting RBI singles.

After the Drillers cut the lead to 5-3, Deming responded in the fifth with Corpus Christi's first grand slam of the season.

Doubles by Collin Price and Pascanel Ferreras made it a seven-run contest in the sixth.

Tulsa scored all of its runs in the fifth, with Jose Fleury, Joey Mancini, and Cole McDonald teaming for zeros the rest of the way.

Fleury permitted two runs, two hits, and two walks while striking out six over four-plus innings. Mancini also breezed six, limiting the Drillers to one run in 4 2/3 frames.

McDonald struck out the only man he faced, stranding the bases loaded to end the ballgame.

Texas League Stories from August 30, 2024

