Late Miscue Results in Tulsa's Fourth Straight Loss

Corpus Christi, TX - The difficult road trip for the Tulsa Drillers did not get any easier on Friday at Whataburger Field. Tulsa once again struggled to score runs, but outstanding pitching helped the Drillers carry a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning. On one play, the Corpus Christi Hooks flipped the game, scoring two runs in the seventh on a defensive miscue by the Drillers that resulted in a 2-1 loss for Tulsa.

The loss brought the Drillers losing streak to four games against the Hooks, with Tulsa's record now at 1-9 on the current 12-game road trip.

Activated to the Drillers roster earlier in the day, Jared Karros returned to the mound for the first time since tossing five scoreless innings on June 9. In his first game back, Karros was limited to three innings, but he allowed only two base runners on a hit and one walk to keep the Hooks off the board.

Corpus Christi starter Luis Angel Rodriguez was just as impressive as he held Tulsa scoreless over the first four innings.

The two teams had five combined hits before the Drillers scored the game's first run in the sixth inning. Catcher Carlos Avila drew a leadoff walk, and after advancing to second on a balk, he scored on Cristian Santana's single to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

Chris Campos took over for Karros in the fourth inning and kept the shutout intact over the next three innings, but one play allowed Corpus Christi to take the lead in the seventh.

The Hooks had runners at first and third with two outs when Jeremy Arocho hit a fly ball to right-center field. Jose Ramos appeared to be in position to secure the final out of the inning, but he did not make the catch and then threw wildly towards home plate. The two baserunners scored when the ball reached the backstop. Arocho rounded third base and tried to score on the play, but the Drillers recovered and tagged him out at home plate to prevent the inside-the-park home run.

Tulsa could not rally in the final two innings as the offense earned one hit in the eighth inning and was retired in order to in the ninth to end the game.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Campos was charged with the tough loss and was tagged with two earned runs on the missed catch by Ramos that would have ended the inning. The Saint Mary's product also finished with seven strikeouts in his four innings of work.

*The Drillers missed their opportunities to score as they outhit the Hooks 7-5 and finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The Drillers also stranded five on the base paths.

*Damon Keith and Santana each earned two hits to lead the Drillers offense.

*Tulsa batters struck out 12 times in the game, marking the 67th time this season that they have struck out at least ten times.

*Orlando Ortiz-Mayr was placed on the Temporarily Inactive List to open the roster spot for Karros.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will look to snap their losing streak on Saturday night against the Hooks. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 1.53 ERA ERA)

Corpus Christi - RHP Ethan Pecko (1-2, 2.45 ERA)

