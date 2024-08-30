Cornwell, Yeager Drive Cards to 6-3 Win Over Surge

August 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - Alex Cornwell allowed just two runs in 6.1 innings and the Cardinals scored 3 times in the top of the 9th inning as Springfield defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 6-3 on Friday night at Riverfront Stadium. The Cardinals have won 2 of the first 3 games in the series and are now 18-3 against the Wind Surge this season.

Decisions:

W: Alex Cornwell (7-2)

L: Jaylen Nowlin (5-6)

Notables:

RJ Yeager went 2-for-4 and tied a season high with 4 RBIs; a two-run single in the 5th and a two-run single as part of Springfield's 3-run 9th.

Noah Mendlinger went 3-for-4.

Nathan Church delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the 9th inning to give Springfield a 4-2 lead.

Alex Cornwell went six-plus innings for the 3rd straight start.

The Cardinals tallied four stolen bases, one short of a season high.

Springfield tied a season high moving to 21 games over .500.

On Deck:

Friday, August 30: SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (5-1, 6.63 ERA) vs WCH RHP Marco Raya (1-4, 4.87 ERA)

