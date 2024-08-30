Naturals Snap Riders' Four-Game Win Streak with 9-4

August 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-4 on Friday evening from Arvest Ballpark.

Frisco (31-24, 75-49) jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Northwest Arkansas (26-28, 61-62) starter Steven Zobac (6-2). Cody Freeman put the Riders in front with a triple that allowed Josh Hatcher to score from first base. Freeman later scored on a two-out single by Luis Mieses, making it 2-0.

In the visiting half of the second inning, Tucker Mitchell tripled to start the frame and scored on an RBI groundout by Alejandro Osuna. Hatcher extended the RoughRiders lead to 4-0 with a solo homer to right, his 10th of the season.

Northwest Arkansas erupted for four runs in the home half of the fourth inning against Frisco starter Nick Krauth (8-6), tying the game at 4-4. The Naturals sent eight batters to the plate, using RBI doubles from Tyler Tolbert and Luca Tresh paired with an RBI single by Josh Lester to even the game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tolbert collected his second double of the night before scoring on an RBI single by Lester. After picking up the first inning Krauth exited, giving way to Bryan Chi with runners at the corners. Chi allowed an RBI single to River Town that pushed the Naturals lead to 6-4 before picking up a strikeout and a groundout to end the frame.

Krauth finished after 4.1 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

Chi ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowing three runs on a hit and two walks to make it a 9-4 advantage for the Naturals. Kai Wynyard, making his Double-A debut, issued a walk and allowed a hit while picking up both of his outs via strikeouts.

The Riders were held hitless after the third inning, but were paced offensively by Hatcher's 2-for-4 night. Aaron Zavala extended his hitting streak to nine games in the loss.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set on the road against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, August 28th. The Riders have not announced a starter against RHP Ben Kudrna (1-3, 5.34) for the Naturals.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.