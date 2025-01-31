Roughencks Drop Black Bears

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa, ON - The Calgary Roughnecks took down the Black Bears on Friday night, with two Riggers scoring hat tricks in the inaugural matchup between the two teams.

Tyler Pace (2) and Tanner Cook (1) gave Calgary an early 3-0 lead in a dominant first quarter. Ottawa found the back of the net twice to start the second, with Pacer notching his hattrick goal shortly after. The Black Bears added one more to their tally to leave the score at 4-3 going into the half.

Jesse King notched a hat trick in the third quarter to have the Roughnecks regain a healthy lead, with Ottawa only adding one. Despite a late stretch of goals from the home side, Calgary stayed ahead with Curtis Dickson adding two in the final frame along with Pace netting his fourth of the night and Robert Hudson tallying his first of the season, to seal the win for Calgary.

Shots were even tonight at 44, with Cam Macleod making 36 saves. Justin Inacio went 12-22 on the faceoff for Calgary. Jesse King and Tyler Pace both led the offence with 6 points (3g 3a and 4g, 2a) respectively.

Tonight's game puts Calgary back in the win column as they move to 4-3 on the season. The Riggers now head west to Vancouver to take on the Warriors on Friday February 6. Fans can catch the action on NLL+ and TSN+ starting at 8:00pm mst.

The Roughnecks are then back on home turf for a double header weekend. The Saskatchewan Rush visit WestJet Field on Friday Feb 14th for the Lover's & Lax Party, before a showdown with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Sunday Feb 16th for the Pajama Party. The party is only just getting started at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and for those looking to join the fun all season long, Roughnecks season tickets and Flex Club passes are available! Head to CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets for more information.

