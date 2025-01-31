Player Transactions

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ethan Ticehurst on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Austin Hasen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Sisselberger on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Ethan Riggs from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Kevin Orleman from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kevin Orleman to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

