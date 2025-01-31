Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Roughnecks

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears are back at home tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET when they host the Calgary Roughnecks at Canadian Tire Centre for the first time.

Last week, the Black Bears faced off against the Vancouver Warriors on the road, falling by a score of 8-4. It was a tight defensive game where despite their efforts, the Black Bears were unable to complete a comeback.

Eric Fannell had a four-point night when he scored twice, including his first as a Black Bear, while Jeff Teat recorded a trio of assists. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

Most recently, the Roughnecks fell to the Toronto Rock by a score of 14-8 last Friday. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and Roughnecks match up:

Jacob Dunbar (14) - GOALS - Curtis Dickson (19)

Jeff Teat (23) - ASSISTS - Jesse King (30)

Jeff Teat (36) - POINTS - Jesse King (39)

Jay Thorimbert (41) - LOOSE BALLS - Justin Inacio (65)

Zach Higgins (276) - SAVES - Cam MacLeod (202)

Fans unable to attend can watch tonight's game on TSN+ or NLL+ and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

