Playing for Tucker: A Full Circle Moment for Dyson Williams this Weekend in Buffalo

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release









Dyson Williams at Tucker Out Lymphoma Night in Buffalo

(Albany FireWolves) Dyson Williams at Tucker Out Lymphoma Night in Buffalo(Albany FireWolves)

BUFFALO, NY - This Saturday, February 1st, the Albany FireWolves head to the KeyBank Center for their matchup against the 2024 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Champions the Buffalo Bandits.

For Dyson Williams, playing Buffalo will be a homecoming in his own sense.

"Growing up in an NLL family and my dad playing for Buffalo, Banditland has always been known as the biggest fanbase in the league," said Albany FireWolves forward Dyson Williams. "They pack that arena and it is always a really cool atmosphere even just to watch a game and to play in the same arena that my dad did."

Dyson's father, Shawn, is currently the head coach for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Prior to coaching, Williams was a 17 year veteran in the NLL and won three gold medals with the Canadian National Team during his career.

Williams recalls taking trips to Buffalo to watch his father play during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. It was an eye opening experience for Williams seeing so many people come to one lacrosse event.

"I just remember enjoying every game there and it's such a great atmosphere and the fans are truly bought in. It will be very enjoyable to be on the enemy side," said Williams. "It's really cool to see for lacrosse how many eyes are on it in that arena and how many people truly enjoy it and love to be there."

Williams is excited to be a part of the "I-90 Rivalry" Albany had formed with Buffalo over the past few seasons. With Albany losing to Buffalo last year in the finals, Williams wants to play for his teammates this weekend knowing how much last year's championship series mattered to them.

"The rivalry stems from being an Upstate New York rivalry, and the FireWolves are the new kids on the block still from that standpoint," said Williams. "To see last year how big of a battle it was in the NLL finals for the FireWolves and the Bandits was really special to watch. Although I wasn't there to compete I can already feel the heat and the anticipation."

Buffalo currently sits as the lone undefeated team in the NLL so far this season. Despite the FireWolves' record, Williams sees this game just like any other: "We're here to send a message to the league that we're ready to go and we're not dead."

Williams is currently tied for rookie scoring in the NLL with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) and had a career high 6 point game last weekend against Saskatchewan.

Dyson Williams, with his family and Tucker's best friend Zack Toll, participate in the ceremonial Faceoff of the 2018 Tucker Out Lymphoma game in Buffalo.

Saturday's game will be the third Tucker Out Lymphoma Game played across the NLL this season with the FireWolves and Las Vegas Desert Dogs also hosting one. The game honors Dyson's late brother, Tucker Williams, who passed away in 2014 from Burkitt's Lymphoma at the age of eight.

"Tucker was still around for the very first Tucker Out Lymphoma game in 2014 and I got to watch my dad play in front of Tucker in Buffalo," said Williams. "To see where it's come since then is truly remarkable."

These nights are an important opportunity to raise awareness for childhood cancer as the jerseys both teams wear will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the Courage of Carly Fund at Roswell Park, The PUNT Foundation, and Sick Kid's Hospital in Toronto.

"I used to do the ceremonial faceoffs for these Tucker Out Lymphoma games, but now I'll be playing in one so it's going to be special. There's going to be an extra level of Tucker's spirit out there."

Learn more about the legacy of Tucker Williams and Dyson Williams' journey to the NLL in the documentary short titled "Dyson Williams: Life. Loss. Lacrosse." released this past December.

FireWolves fans can join the Official Watch Party for this game at the Recovery Sports Grill in Albany starting at 7:30 pm. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

The Albany FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Ottawa Black Bears for Indigenous Celebration Night.

Get tickets now for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 15! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.