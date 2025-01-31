Roughnecks Top Black Bears 11-8

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears put forward their best effort to comeback after going down early against the Calgary Roughnecks, but were unsuccessful as they fell by a score of 11-8.

Game breakdown

The Black Bears nearly opened the scoring less than three minutes in, but the goal was waved off for a crease violation. Heading back the other way, the Roughnecks struck first at 2:39 into the opening quarter when Tyler Pace scored his fifth goal of the season to give Calgary the lead.

The Roughnecks doubled their lead to 2-0 at 8:27 into the quarter, as Tanner Cook scored his eighth goal of the season.

Tyler Pace scored his second goal of the game at 11:53 into the first quarter to extend the Roughneck's lead to 3-0.

With just 1:52 to play in the opening quarter, Jacob Dunbar broke the ice for the Black Bears with his team-leading 15th goal of the season to cut the Roughneck's lead to 3-1. Calgary challenged the goal and it went to review, but the call on the field stood and the goal held up. Jeff Teat and Reed Kurtz each picked up an assist on the goal.

A strong individual effort by Reed Kurtz saw him win the battle for the ball and carry it all the way up on his own to score shorthanded, putting the Black Bears back within one. The goal came just 52 seconds into the second quarter and marked Kurtz' first of the season, unassisted. Not only was the goal Kurtz' first of the year, but it was the first of his career.

Less than a minute later, the Roughnecks regained their two-goal lead when Tyler Pace completed his hat trick on the power play at 1:19 into the quarter.

Getting the Black Bears back within one was Jacob Dunbar with his second goal of the game at 8:16 into the second quarter. Connor Kearnan and Larson Sundown both received credits for Dunbar's goal, which made things 4-3 in favour of the Roughnecks.

After the opening half, the Black Bears trailed by one at a score of 4-3.

Opening the third quarter scoring was Jesse King with his 10th goal of the season to give the Roughnecks a 5-3 lead at 2:23 into the quarter.

At 6:48 in the third quarter, Taggart Clark scored his seventh goal of the season to cut the Roughnecks' lead to one. Once again, Calgary challenged the goal, but once again they were unsuccessful in their challenge and the goal held. Brothers Brady and Connor Kearnan both picked up assists on Clark's goal, Connor's second of the game.

With 6:50 to play in the quarter, Jesse King scored his second goal of the game to give the Roughnecks a 6-4 lead.

A power play opportunity saw the Roughnecks convert to make it 7-4 with 5:46 to play in the third. It was Jesse King once again, as he completed a hat trick of his own.

The fourth quarter opened with a Roughnecks goal just 31 seconds in, as Curtis Dickson scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season to make it 8-4 Calgary.

Taggart Clark buried his second goal of the game at 4:10 into the fourth quarter, making it 8-5. The goal saw assists go to Jeff Teat and Eric Fannell, marking Teat's second of the game.

A minute later, the Roughnecks got one back when Tyler Pace scored his fourth of the game with 9:51 to go.

With 6:15 to play, Jacob Dunbar completed his hat trick to get the Black Bears back within three at 9-6. Jeff Teat and Eric Fannell picked up assists on Dunbar's goal, with Teat's assist marking the 250th of his career.

With 1:19 to play, Larson Sundown scored his ninth goal of the season to cut the Roughnecks' lead to just two. Eric Fannell picked up the lone assist on Sundown's goal, his third of the game. Yet again, the goal went to review but was not overturned.

With 52 seconds remaining, Curtis Dickson scored his second goal of the game. This time, it was Calgary's turn to have their goal go to review. Unable to find conclusive evidence, the call on the field held and the goal counted, giving Calgary a 10-7 lead with under a minute to play.

With just 28 seconds on the clock, Connor Kearnan scored his eighth goal of the season to make the score 10-8. Yet again, the goal went to review but was not overturned. Eric Fanell and Jacob Dunbar both received credits for assists on the goal.

Seconds later, Robert Hudson scored his first goal of the season to make it 11-8 for Calgary.

Neither team scored in the dying seconds of the game, as the Roughnecks came away with the win by a score of 11-8.

The Black Bears will return to play on February 15 at 7:00 when they travel to New York to take on the Albany FireWolves at 7:00 p.m. ET. Their next home game will be on Friday, February 21 when the Halifax Thunderbirds come to town at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase.

