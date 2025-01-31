Game Day Preview - Warriors at Thunderbirds
January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the first and only meeting this season between Vancouver and Halifax.
- The Warriors have a 5-18 all-time record against the Thunderbirds franchise, including a 2-10 record on the road.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Owen Grant is tied for third in the NLL in blocked shots (12).
- Alec Stathakis is third in the NLL in faceoff percentage (63.2%), minimum 150 attempts.
- The Warriors are allowing 9.1 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Aden Walsh
- Walsh is coming off of the best performance of his career, allowing a franchise-low four goals against in the team's 8-4 victory over Ottawa last week. Amongst qualified starters, he currently sits first in the NLL in goals-against average (9.00) and third in save percentage (79.9%).
PLAYER TO WATCH - HALIFAX
Randy Staats
- Staats has had a hot start to the season, currently sitting 10th in league scoring with 43 points (10-33-43) in six games. His 33 helpers are good enough for sixth in the NLL, and he has three games this season with at least nine points.
UPCOMING GAMES
- Friday, February 7 vs Calgary Roughnecks
- Friday, February 14 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Friday, February 21 vs Saskatchewan Rush
WARRIORS AT THUNDERBIRDS
Vancouver Halifax
10.1 GF/Game 13.3
9.1 GA/Game 13.8
51.4 Shots/Game 55.7
17.0 PIM/Game 17.0
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN1
- TSN 5
- ESPN+
- NLL+
