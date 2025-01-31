Halifax Edges Vancouver 10-9

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







HALIFAX, NS - A six-goal run midway through the game and a late 4th quarter goal lifted the Halifax Thunderbirds to a 10-9 win over the Vancouver Warriors at the Scotiabank Centre on Friday night in Atlantic Canada.

Marcus Klarich had his first two-goal game of his young NLL career for the Warriors in the defeat. Kevin Crowley and Ryan Martel also scored a pair each for Vancouver, while Keegan Bal, Adam Charalambides and rookie Johnathan Peshko with a highlight-reel goal also found net in this game. Charalambides led all Vancouver scorers with six points.

Aden Walsh was strong in goal but took the loss, turning aside 43 shots. Rookie Alec Stathakis continued his dominant play in the faceoff circle, winning 16 of 23 faceoffs from perennial faceoff man Jake Withers.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 4-4 and remain in the top eight in the NLL standings. Vancouver will take on the Calgary Roughnecks (4-3) next Friday night at Rogers Arena, with the opening faceoff set for 7:00PM.

