Ross Armour Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

November 26, 2024

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The ECHL announced Tuesday Ghost Pirates forward Ross Armour has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for November 18 - November 24.

Armour, 26, recorded six points (three goals, three assists) in two games last week. He notched a career-high four points in Savannah's 6-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Thursday. On Saturday, he scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday.

"Ross earns what he gets," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal said. "He's a very trustworthy player for me in all situations: power play, penalty kill, 5-on-5. It's very nice to see him get rewarded offensively; we're all very happy for him."

The Trail, BC, native is tied for the ECHL lead in power-play goals with five; he scored three times on the man-advantage this past week.

"I think Staalsy did a great job of bringing in some high-end guys, so that plays a role," Armour said. "We're all focused on playing fast and you can see it in how we operate offensively."

In 74 career games with the Ghost Pirates, Armour has registered 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists). Before turning pro, Armour played a school-record 159 games at Bemidji State University, potting 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists). He served as the captain of the Beavers in 2022-23. The right-handed center is on track to set new professional career-highs in goals, assists and points.

"I think getting bigger and stronger has helped me a lot," Armour said. "I have to give credit to my linemates that have played with me throughout the year, they've been awesome. Hughesy (Riley Hughes) and Zab (Nicholas Zabaneh) have been tremendous to play with."

Armour is the second Ghost Pirates forward in franchise history to be awarded ECHL Player of the Week honors, joining Riley Hughes (October 28-November 3, 2024).

"Ross uses his body to get out of corners, to get pucks to the net, to win face-offs," Staal said. "One of the first conversations I had with him in the summer was that if he had a good summer of training to get faster and stronger, it would pay off for him. He's put in the work."

On behalf of Ross Armour, a case of pucks will be donated to a Savannah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

