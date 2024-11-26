Savannah's Armour Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ross Armour of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 18-24.

Armour scored three goals and added three assists for six points in three games last week.

The 26-year-old notched four points (2g-2a) in a 6-3 win against Adirondack on Thursday and added a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to Greenville on Saturday.

A native of Trail, British Columbia, Armour has 17 points (8g-9a) in 15 games with the Ghost Pirates this season.

Armour has recorded 60 points (19g-41a) in 74 career games with Savannah.

Prior to turning pro, Armour tallied 67 points (31g-36a) in 159 career games at Bemidji State University.

On behalf of Ross Armour, a case of pucks will be donated to a Savannah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

