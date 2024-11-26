ECHL Transactions - November 26

November 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 26, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Nick Pastorious, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

delete Jackson van de Leest, D recalled by Utica

Bloomington:

add Case McCarthy, D assigned by Hartford

Cincinnati:

add Dante Sheriff, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland 11/25

delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland 11/19

delete Austen Swankler, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve

delete Michael O'Leary, F loaned to Milwaukee

Idaho:

add Tomas Sholl, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Blake Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve

delete Mark Olver, F placed on reserve

delete Ben Kraws, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Iowa:

add Samuel Hlavaj, G assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota Wild

delete Gavin Hain, F recalled by Iowa Wild

Savannah:

add Riley Bezeau, F assigned by Charlotte

add Josh Davies, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida

delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve

delete Graham McPhee, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Ross Armour, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Josh Wilkins, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on reserve

delete Tyler Weiss, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Alec Butcher, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Henrik Tikkanen, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete John Muse, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Andrei Bakanov, F suspended by Worcester

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.