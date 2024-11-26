ECHL Transactions - November 26
November 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 26, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Nick Pastorious, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
delete Jackson van de Leest, D recalled by Utica
Bloomington:
add Case McCarthy, D assigned by Hartford
Cincinnati:
add Dante Sheriff, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland 11/25
delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland 11/19
delete Austen Swankler, F placed on reserve
Florida:
add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve
delete Michael O'Leary, F loaned to Milwaukee
Idaho:
add Tomas Sholl, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Blake Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve
delete Mark Olver, F placed on reserve
delete Ben Kraws, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Iowa:
add Samuel Hlavaj, G assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota Wild
delete Gavin Hain, F recalled by Iowa Wild
Savannah:
add Riley Bezeau, F assigned by Charlotte
add Josh Davies, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida
delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve
delete Graham McPhee, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Ross Armour, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
add Josh Wilkins, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on reserve
delete Tyler Weiss, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Alec Butcher, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Henrik Tikkanen, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete John Muse, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Andrei Bakanov, F suspended by Worcester
