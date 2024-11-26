Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been re-assigned by the Dallas Stars to the Texas Stars.

Kraws, 24, is tied for third amongst ECHL goaltenders with five wins holding a (5-1-1) record while posting 3.12 goals against average and .909 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 195lb netminder made 34 saves on 38 shots last Friday at Rapid City in a 6-5 win and his 48 saves back on Nov. 10 in a 4-2 win at Savannah are tied for the most saves in a single game this season by an ECHL goalie.

This marks the Cranbury, NJ native's second call-up this season as he joined Texas on Oct. 27 and then returned to Idaho on Nov. 7. During his time in the AHL this season he made 26 saves on Nov. 2 in a 5-1 loss at Colorado.

He signed a one-year NHL contract with Dallas on Mar. 25, 2024.

