Gladiators to Air Ten Games on the Peachtree Sports Network

November 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators are proud to announce that the club has reached an agreement with the Peachtree Sports Network for a second straight season, to bring ten Gladiators games to cable television.

The Gladiators are once again proud to join the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, MILB's Gwinnett Stripers, the National Lacrosse League's Georgia Swarm, the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G-League, and the Atlanta Hustle of the American Ultimate Disc League as local sports organizations to be broadcasted on this network.

Please find the ten games, below.

Wednesday, November 27th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 13th vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 18th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 1st vs. Bloomington Bison: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 1st vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates: 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 2nd vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates: 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 14th vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29th vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2nd vs. Orlando Solar Bears: 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 4th vs. Orlando Solar Bears: 7:30 p.m.

The games will be available over the air on channel 17.2 and on Comcast and Spectrum cable, all throughout Georgia and Alabama.

The Gladiators will continue to stream games via FloHockey, the ECHL's exclusive online streaming service. In addition, you can catch the Gladiators' audio feed for free each game on MixLR.

