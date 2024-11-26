Make the Walleye Part of Your Plans this Holiday Season
November 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
'Tis the season for Walleye hockey! Make the Fish part of your holiday plans this season with one (or more!) of our games right around the holidays. From specialty jerseys to giveaways to character appearances, we have something the entire family will enjoy this December. Upcoming Holiday Games Full Schedule
Friday, December 6th Christmas Vacation
Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST
Huntington Center BLM Bloomington Bison
at TOL Toledo Walleye
Huntington Center
Game Details
Saturday, December 7th Teddy Bear Toss
Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST
Huntington Center BLM Bloomington Bison
at TOL Toledo Walleye
Huntington Center
Game Details
Saturday, December 21st White Out
Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST
Huntington Center WHL Wheeling Nailers
at TOL Toledo Walleye
Huntington Center
Game Details
Friday, December 27th Iowa Heartlanders @ Toledo Walleye
Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST
Huntington Center IA Iowa Heartlanders
at TOL Toledo Walleye
Huntington Center
Game Details
Sunday, December 29th Marvel Super Hero Night
Puck Drops: 5:15 PM EST
Huntington Center CIN Cincinnati Cyclones
at TOL Toledo Walleye
Huntington Center
Game Details
Christmas Ornament Giveaway Friday, December 6 | First, 1500 fans Buy Tickets
Phone Wallet Giveaway Friday, December 27 | First 2,500 fans Buy Tickets
Iron Man Appearance Sunday, December 29 Buy Tickets
