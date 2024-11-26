Make the Walleye Part of Your Plans this Holiday Season

November 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







'Tis the season for Walleye hockey! Make the Fish part of your holiday plans this season with one (or more!) of our games right around the holidays. From specialty jerseys to giveaways to character appearances, we have something the entire family will enjoy this December. Upcoming Holiday Games Full Schedule

Friday, December 6th Christmas Vacation

Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST

Huntington Center BLM Bloomington Bison

at TOL Toledo Walleye

Huntington Center

Game Details

Saturday, December 7th Teddy Bear Toss

Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST

Huntington Center BLM Bloomington Bison

at TOL Toledo Walleye

Huntington Center

Game Details

Saturday, December 21st White Out

Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST

Huntington Center WHL Wheeling Nailers

at TOL Toledo Walleye

Huntington Center

Game Details

Friday, December 27th Iowa Heartlanders @ Toledo Walleye

Puck Drops: 7:15 PM EST

Huntington Center IA Iowa Heartlanders

at TOL Toledo Walleye

Huntington Center

Game Details

Sunday, December 29th Marvel Super Hero Night

Puck Drops: 5:15 PM EST

Huntington Center CIN Cincinnati Cyclones

at TOL Toledo Walleye

Huntington Center

Game Details

Christmas Ornament Giveaway Friday, December 6 | First, 1500 fans Buy Tickets

Phone Wallet Giveaway Friday, December 27 | First 2,500 fans Buy Tickets

Iron Man Appearance Sunday, December 29 Buy Tickets

