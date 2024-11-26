Thunder Partners with SCHEELS for Second Annual Shopping Spree Contest

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the second annual SCHEELS Holiday Shopping Event Enter to Win contest.

The Thunder and SCHEELS are partnering for the second year in a row for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree at SCHEELS with Thunderdog.

The contest runs from now until December 2 with the shopping spree taking place on Sunday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Simply fill out the form and describe how your child went above and beyond during the season of giving.

Wichita returns to action tomorrow night to start a busy week with four games in five days. The Worcester Railers come to the Air Capital for the first time ever beginning tomorrow for Country Night. Come join us for $3 beers and a postgame concert with up-and-coming artist, LECADE.

