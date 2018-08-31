Romero sets record in big win

AVON, OHIO. -- The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy, used an offensive explosion and another lights out performance from Alex Romero to keep their playoff hopes alive in an 11-4 win over the Washington Wild Things on Friday night.

Both Washington and Lake Erie had their aces going in game one of the series but Wild Things starter Thomas Dorminy (9-5) only went one inning while allowing four runs in the first. The big hit came from Derek Perry who delivered a two-run double. Perry finished with three RBIs in the game.

The Crushers broke the game open in the fourth inning when Aaron Hill delivered a bases clearing double against reliever Davis Atkins. That extended his hitting streak to nine games and increased the lead to 7-0. Cody Lenahan later doubled home two more runs making it 9-0. Lenahan finished 3-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Lake Erie tacked on two more runs in the inning as they sent 12 men to the plate.

With an 11-0 lead, Romero went to work and retired 11 in a row at one point. He would go on to throw 6.1 scoreless innings before allowing his first run in over 38.1 innings, which set a new Frontier League record. The previous record was set back in 2006 by Tony Casoli who threw 35 consecutive scoreless innings for Traverse City.

Washington broke the streak in the seventh with a two run double by Kyle Pollock but Romero still finished the inning to a standing ovation. The Crushers ace improved to 11-6 after going seven innings and allowing just four hits.

The Wild Things scored two more runs in the ninth on a two-run home run by Conner Simonetti but the final was still 11-4. Octavio Mirabal threw the last two innings out of the bullpen for the Crushers.

Lake Erie stays alive in the playoff chase as they improved to 48-46. Washington dropped to 54-40 on the year and they are just 2-10 against the Crushers in 2018. Game two is tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

