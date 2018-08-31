East Division Magic Number Stays at 1

AVON, Ohio - Washington allowed 10 or more runs for the 10th time this season in the series opener against Lake Erie Friday, falling 11-4. The East Division magic number stays at 1, with Schaumburg and Joliet still playing. If Schaumburg wins, Washington will win the East despite the loss.

Lake Erie scored four runs in the first inning against Thomas Dorminy, who only went one for the Wild Things tonight. The Crushers added seven more in the 4th to cap their scoring at Sprenger Stadium.

Lake Erie starter Alex Romero got through 6.1 scoreless before allowing a two-run double to catcher Kyle Pollock. The 6.1 scoreless helped Romero set the new Frontier League record for consecutive scoreless innings pitched at 38.1, breaking the previous mark of 36 innings set in 2006.

Conner Simonetti pitched the eighth and struck out a Crusher, then homered for a two-run shot in the ninth to bring Washington to down seven, but that's where the scoring ended.

The Wild Things and Crushers play the middle game of the series tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Eastern. If Joliet wins tonight, the same situation for an East crown will present itself tomorrow: a win for Washington or a Joliet loss.

