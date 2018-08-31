Playoff Pass and Picnic Specials Available Now

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - With the Evansville Otters heading into the final weekend of the Frontier League regular season tied for first place in the West Division, Playoff Pass and Picnic specials are still available to purchase for potential postseason games at Bosse Field.

With the purchase of a $10 Playoff Pass, fans can receive general admission seating to every postseason game at Bosse Field. If the Otters miss the postseason, then fans will receive four flex tickets for the 2019 season.

Fans can purchase a Playoff Pass by calling 812-435-8686 or email boxoffice@evansvilleotters.com.

The Playoff Picnic special is also available for every postseason game at Bosse Field. With the purchase of a $10 Playoff Picnic ticket, fans can get an all-you-can-eat buffet for a playoff game. The Playoff Picnic does not include a general admission ticket as a general admission ticket must be purchased separately. If the Otters miss the postseason, then fans will receive a refund for a Playoff Picnic purchase.

Fans can purchase a Playoff Picnic by calling 812-435-8686 or email zurbina@evansvilleotters.com at least 24 hours in advance.

The Frontier League Postseason will begin Tuesday, September 4 with the Frontier League Divisional Series, featuring the two divisional champions and two wild card teams.

If the Otters clinch a playoff spot as a wild card team, they will host the first two games in a best-of-five series Tuesday, Sept. 4 and Wednesday, Sept. 5 in their FLDS matchup from Bosse Field.

If the Otters win the West Division, they will host the final three games in their FLDS matchup Friday, Sept. 7-Sunday, Sept 9 from Bosse Field.

The Frontier League Championship Series will also be a best-of-five series, starting Tuesday, September 11.

Postseason scenarios are to be determined as the Otters look to clinch a postseason berth this weekend.

The Otters are looking forward to having fans join the affordable, family fun this season at historic Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

