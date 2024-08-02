Rollercoaster Game Ends in 8-7 Walk-off Loss

August 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Dionmy Salon at bat

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Dionmy Salon at bat(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies and Woodpeckers feasted on starting pitching, scoring 13 runs in the first three innings before each team scoring one run in the final six frames resulted in an 8-7 Fireflies' loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Friday night at Segra Stadium.

Columbia's bullpen hunkered down after Veliz left the game. Ismael Michel worked three scoreless innings to allow Columbia to tie the game 7-7. Next, Doug Kirkland worked a pair of scoreless innings before Elvis Novas (L, 0-2) entered. Novas navigated a scoreless eighth inning, but allowed three-consecutive hits to start off the bottom of the ninth, including a Waner Luciano double that scored Aleberto Hernandez to win the game 8-7 for the Woodpeckers.

Woodpeckers' reliever Hudson Leach (W, 1-2) worked a pair of hitless innings to win his first decision of the season. Fayetteville required just three pitchers. Yerial Santos allowed six runs in the first three innings and then Colby Langford worked four innings allowing just one run to stem the tide for Fayetteville.

The Fireflies started to rally again in the third. Derlin Figueroa smashed a solo homer to cut Fayetteville's lead to 7-4. Later, Erick Pena and Jhonny Perdomo executed a double steal that brought home Perdomo to make it 7-5. Lizandro Rodriguez finished the third with an RBI single to score Pena to make it a one-run game.

Dionmy Salon tied the game in the fourth. He singled to bring around Erick Torres to tie the game 7-7.

Mauricio Veliz had trouble with the Fayetteville bats Friday. He allowed seven runs over two innings before he handed the ball over to the bullpen. Will Bush had three RBI in those first two innings, including a two RBI double in the bottom of the second that put Fayetteville in front 7-3.

The Fireflies got on the board first. Blake Mitchell lined a single back to the pitcher to start the inning. He moved to second on a ground out before Dionmy Salon stepped up to the dish. Columbia's catcher looped a single to left to score Mitchell to break the scoreless tie.

Erick Torres kept the bats moving in the second. He mashed his third homer of the season to left center to score Ryan Cepero to bring the score to 4-3 in favor of Fayetteville.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at Segra Stadium at 7:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (4-6, 3.60 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Juan Nunez (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Columbia returns home August 6 for a six-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers highlighted by Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night Saturday, August 10 and Cane's Night presented by Nucor Friday, August 9 with a Carolina Hurricane's replica jersey giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.