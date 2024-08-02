Shorebirds Walk-off Pelicans on Wild Pitch

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (37-62, 14-20) picked up their first win of the week over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (46-53, 17-16) with a 3-2, walk-off win.

After a scoreless first three innings, Myrtle Beach pushed across the first run on a one-out, RBI single by Miguel Pabon, giving the Pelicans a 1-0 lead after four.

The Shorebirds were unable to manufacture any runs against Myrtle Beach starter Tyler Schlaffer who kept Delmarva off the board with five scoreless innings.

In the seventh, Kevin Guerrero delivered for the Shorebirds with a two-out, RBI double off the wall in right field, scoring Braylin Tavera from first to make it 1-1.

With the game still tied in the ninth, the Pelicans went back in front with a go-ahead single by Christian Hernandez to put Myrtle Beach ahead 2-1.

Delmarva had one final punch in the bottom half as they loaded the bases with nobody out thanks to a single by Stiven Acevedo and back-to-back fielder's choices where the Pelicans failed to record an out. Maikol Hernandez got the job done at the plate as he drew a bases-loaded walk to score the tying run. One pitch later, Delmarva walked it off on a wild pitch as Kevin Guerrero scored the winning run, giving the Shorebirds a 3-2 win to end the Pelicans' eight-game winning streak.

Randy Berigüete (5-0) was the winning pitcher in relief with Vince Reilly (7-3) suffering the loss for the Pelicans.

Delmarva will go for back-to-back wins on Saturday with Blake Money taking the mound against Juan Bello for the Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

