RiverDogs Survive Comeback, Beat Mudcats in 11

August 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats came back from a 5-0 deficit over the final two innings, but could not complete the full comeback as the Charleston RiverDogs found a way to squeak out a 6-5 win in 11 innings on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Charleston (47-50 overall, 20-12 second half) put runners at the corners with one out in the 11th against Anfernny Reyes (L, 3-1) and would plate the winning run when J.D. Gonzalez guided a groundball to second base that was booted by the Mudcats and allowed Jhon Diaz to putting the RiverDogs in front 6-5.

Carolina (59-39 overall, 18-15 second half) would load the bases in the bottom of the 11th inning against Luis Hernandez (W, 4-0) on a pair of walks but Yhoswar Garcia would pop out to the first basemen to end the game.

The Mudcats trailed 5-0 entering the last of the eighth inning but got on the board when Eric Bitonti clubbed his first Mudcat home run over the wall to make it 5-2.

In the ninth, Carolina scored three runs, with the first run crossing via a two- double by Josh Adamczewski which made it a 5-3 game. One batter later, Bitonti clobbered his second home run in as many innings, a two-run shot to right to even the game at 5 before Charleston would go on to win the game.

The penultimate game of the series takes place on Saturday afternoon at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 5:00. It will RHP Bishop Letson (1-4, 2.91 ERA) on the mound for the Mudcats while the RiverDogs will send RHP Santiago Suarez (5-5, 4.74 ERA) to the mound.

