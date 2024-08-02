6th Annual Pecktoberfest Returns to Segra Stadium September 28th
August 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers annual beer festival Pecktoberfest returns to Segra Stadium for the sixth time on Saturday, September 28th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fans can take advantage of a limited, exclusive VIP ticket which gives them access to Pecktoberfest one hour early (4 p.m.). This year's festival will feature more than 50 beers & ciders from over 25 breweries around the country.
Tickets for Pecktoberfest are $50 in advance and includes admission into Segra Stadium along with unlimited sampling of all beers & ciders during the duration of the event. This is the first time in the festival's history that the unlimited sampling concept will take place. Advance pricing ends on August 29th in which tickets will go up $10 after that date.
An exclusive VIP ticket is also available for $75 in advance and includes a variety of perks for beer lovers to take advantage of. Only 200 VIP tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis. The VIP portion of the event is presented by Southern Pines Brewing and will allow those with tickets to enter an hour early at 4 p.m. VIP holders also get an all-you-can-eat buffet from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. in an exclusive area on the infield. In addition, anyone with a VIP ticket will receive a branded tasting glass and can taste exclusive beers from Southern Pines Brewing only available to those in the VIP area. VIP advanced pricing ends on August 29th and will go up $10 after that date.
Food tents will be available for patrons to purchase a variety of local cuisine while enjoying live music from local artists throughout the event. Additional yard games will be available on the field along with college football games being shown on the Segratron throughout the evening.
Presale for VIP tickets will begin on Monday, August 5th at 9 a.m. and all tickets will go on sale to the public the following Thursday, August 8th. Tickets can be purchased at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by visiting the Box Office located at Segra Stadium. Below is a list of all confirmed breweries and beer & cider selections for this year's Pecktoberfest. Breweries & selections are subject to change.
Austin Eastciders - Austin, Texas
- Pineapple Cider
- Blood Orange Cider
- Original Cider
Bell's Brewing - Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Two Hearted IPA
- Hazy Hearted IPA
- Oberon Eclipse Wheat Ale
Cigar City Brewing - Tampa, Florida
- Jai Alai IPA
- Florida Man DIPA
- Aruba Red Ale
Dirtbag Ales - Hope Mills, North Carolina
- Blood Orange Kolsch
- Marzan Attacks
Downeast Cider House - East Boston, Massachusetts
- Slushie Cider
- Original Cider
- Seasonal
DuClaw Brewing - Ewing, New Jersey
- Sweet Baby Jesus Chocolate Porter
Foothills Brewing - Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Carolina Blonde Ale
- Octoberfest
- Pumpkin Ale
Shiner Brewing - Shiner, Texas
- Shiner Boch
- Orale Cerveza
Gaston Brewing - Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Octoberfest
- Liberty Lager
Hatchet Brewing - Southern Pines, North Carolina
- Punkin Crusher
- Braggin' Rights
- Seasonal Sour
Hi-Wire Brewing - Asheville, North Carolina
- Zirkusfest
- Sour
- Lo-Pitch Session IPA
Highland Brewing - Asheville, North Carolina
- Clawhammer
- Gaelic Ale
Lonerider Brewing - Raleigh, North Carolina
- Shotgun Betty Hefeweizen
- Imperial Light Lager
- Sweet Josie Brown Ale
Mother Earth Brewing - Kinston, North Carolina
- Sercy Seltzer
- Weeping Willow
New Belgium Brewing - Asheville, North Carolina
- Mountain Time Lager
- Juicy Haze IPA
- Atomic Pumpkin
NODA - Charlotte, North Carolina
- Lil' Slurp IPA
- Gourdgeous
- Black Gose
Oskar Blues Brewing - Brevard, North Carolina
- Dales Pale Ale
- Mamas Yella Pils
- Light Lager
Red Oak Brewing - Greensboro, North Carolina
- Bavarian Lager
- Oaktoberfest
- HumminBird Helles
Sierra Nevada Brewing - Chico, California
- Hazy Lil' Thing
- Octoberfest
- Strainge Beast Kombucha
Southern Pines Brewing - Southern Pines, North Carolina
- Man of Law
- Octoberfest
- Duck Hook
Terrapin Brewing - Athens, Georgia
- Hopsecutioner IPA
- Luau Krunkles IPA
Yuengling Brewing - Pottsville, Pennsylvania
- Lager
- Octoberfest
- Hershey's
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 2, 2024
- 6th Annual Pecktoberfest Returns to Segra Stadium September 28th - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.