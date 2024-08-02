RiverDogs, Breeze Airways Reveal Plans for Random Acts of Niceness Week

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Breeze Airways have announced plans for their third annual Random Acts of Niceness Week. From August 6-9, RiverDogs players and staff, as well as Breeze Airways team members, will be out in the community volunteering at various locations and working to spread niceness around the Holy City. The week will culminate with Breeze presenting a donation check to each of the non-profit organizations at the RiverDogs 6:05 p.m. contest against the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday, August 10. Staff members from REV Federal Credit Union, the RiverDogs partner in all volunteer activities, will also participate in the week's events.

The week commences with the Dorchester Habitat for Humanity in Summerville from 10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Players and staff members will work alongside other community members to build safe and affordable housing for people who dream of owning a home.

On Wednesday, August 7, the RiverDogs and Breeze Airways will continue the week of good deeds by helping wash dogs at Dorchester Paws in Summerville. Dorchester Paws is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of animals in Dorchester County. They are the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County, serving towns including Rosinville, Ridgeville, Oakbrook, St. George, Summerville, and Grover, SC.

The niceness will continue Thursday, August 8 at the Summerville Miracle League baseball game. The RiverDogs contingent will cheer on the adults and children participating in the game throughout the morning. The Miracle League of Summerville aims to enhance the lives of people with special needs through the game of baseball.

Finally, the week shifts to the Lowcountry Food Bank in North Charleston on Friday, August 9. The team's volunteers and partners will help sort and pack food to assist the program's programs and distributions. The Lowcountry Food Bank strives to lead the fight against hunger throughout the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina by distributing food to more than 250 partner agencies including on-site meal programs, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries

The week comes to a close at the RiverDogs August 10 home game. During the contest, Breeze will make a donation to each of the four non-profit organizations that were part of the volunteer events earlier in the week and give away one round trip flight to a lucky fan during each inning of the game.

