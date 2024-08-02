FXBG Slides by Lynchburg 5-4

August 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Freddies fought off a late Hillcat rally to take down Lynchburg 5-4 on Friday night. FXBG improves to 21-12 (57-43), and the Hillcats are now 15-18 (52-48).

Brenner Cox wasted no time in this one, clubbing a home run on the very first pitch of the ballgame to put the Nats up a run.

Travis Sykora was excellent after being staked to an early lead, guiding the Nationals through five scoreless frames as the offense added two runs in the fourth inning, and another in the fifth to open up a 4-0 lead.

Sykora finished with eight punchouts and just one walk over five no-hit innings, and the Nats added another run in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch, which gave them a 5-0 edge.

Lynchburg did not roll over, staging a rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. Welbyn Fracisca plated two runs with a single up the middle, before Luis Merejo's two-run double pulled the 'Cats to within a run, at 5-4.

Matt Bollenbacher allowed the go-ahead run to bat in the ninth inning, but struck out Tommy Hawke to end the game and give the Nationals a 5-4 victory. He earned the save, with Travis Sykora (2-3) picking up the win and Melkis Hernandez (0-1) taking the loss.

In game five, Alex Clemmey makes his FredNat debut after the trade from Cleveland, against Yorman Gomez (6-3, 3.73) in a 6:30 start.

