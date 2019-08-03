Rogers to Jacksonville; Cabrera to Injured List

BILOXI, Miss. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern.

Left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Rogers has been a 2019 Florida State League Midseason All-Star with the Hammerheads, going 5-8 with a 2.53 ERA with 122 strikeouts in his 110 and a third innings of work in 18 starts. Rogers, 21, is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 9 prospect, and was selected by Miami in the first round (No. 13) overall in the 2017 draft out of Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera has been placed on Jacksonville's injured list, retroactive to August 1. Cabrera has made six starts for the Jumbo Shrimp, going 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA, striking out 37 batters in his 34 and two-thirds innings of work. Cabrera is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 7 prospect.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, plus Pablo Lopez on his major league rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp will continue their five-game series with the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern on Saturday night. Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman (4-10, 4.14 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Biloxi right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 3.60 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

