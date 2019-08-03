Generals Gameday: August 3 vs. Mobile

August 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (62-47 Overall, 23-16 Second Half)

Vs. Mobile BayBears (41-68 Overall, 14-27 Second Half)

Saturday, August 3 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 110 | 2nd Half Game 40

Generals SP: RHP Emilio Vargas, 2-3, 4.91 ERA

Opponent SP: LHP Max Herrmann, 0-1, 5.76 ERA

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, got help from a few new faces on Friday evening, taking down the Mobile BayBears 4-1 at The Ballpark at Jackson. Recent arrivals Seth Beer and Camden Duzenack each drove in runs in their debuts at The Ballpark at Jackson, helping the Generals (62-47) climb to a season-high 15 games over .500.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Emilio Vargas is coming off a good outing against Biloxi on Monday (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER), but he's mixed two good starts with two bad ones over the past three weeks, and that inconsistency needs to be fixed. Vargas allowed 6 home runs in the month of July, demonstrating an alarming penchant for letting the game get out of hand. Mobile's starter, Max Herrmann, is 0-1 at Mobile in four starts, pitching to a 3.52 ERA as a starter.

BEST MAN: Generals first baseman Pavin Smith won the Southern League's Player of the Month award for his July performance, punctuating the best stretch of his young career. Smith led all Southern League hitters with a .998 OPS, batting .341 with a league-high 55 total bases and 18 RBI. He also posted multiple hitting streaks of at least seven games in length, and he drew ten walks with just six strikeouts.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

