Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 4 at Biloxi

August 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Biloxi Shuckers in Sunday's 3:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Sixto Sanchez (7-4, 2.96 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Alec Bettinger (5-6, 3.52 ERA). Coverage begins at 3:20 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, TuneIn, the MiLB First Pitch app and JaxShrimp.com.

JUMBO SHRIMP ONE-HIT SHUCKERS

Lewin Diaz homered for the third day in a row and Jorge Guzman and Jordan Guerrero combined to one-hit the Biloxi Shuckers in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 5-0 victory. All five runs in the game were plated in the third inning. Brian Miller lashed an RBI single before Guzman scored on a wild pitch. Diaz then bopped a three-run home run to widen the gap to 5-0. Guzman fanned seven against two walks and one hit against in his seven frames. Guerrero scattered a pair of free passes in his two scoreless innings - Jacksonville's ninth shutout of the season and fourth in the last 12 games.

THROUGH THE GOOD TIMES AND THE BAD

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 28-18 (.609) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 46 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest hits (300) and second-fewest runs (140) at the Double-A level. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in both WHIP (1.06) and batting average against (.205), fourth in ERA (2.86) and sixth in walks (128) during this span.

CRAZY, STUPID, GLOVE.

Jacksonville has committed 26 errors in their last 31 games, pushing their season total to 84, a figure that ranks right in the middle of the pack in the Southern League. That said, errors are not necessarily the most effective way of judging a club's defense. An argument for the Jumbo Shrimp being a strong defensive club can be found easily in how often the club has turned batted balls into outs, otherwise known as defensive efficiency. Jacksonville's .727 defensive efficiency is the best such mark in the Southern League.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 21 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 41-6 (.872). Jacksonville, however, has plated three runs or fewer in 10 of their last 13 contests.

HOUSE OF HORRORS

The Jumbo Shrimp knocked off Biloxi 5-0 on Saturday, bucking a trend that has made the Shuckers' MGM Park a difficult place to play for Jacksonville since it opened in 2015. Jacksonville is just 19-34 (.358) when playing at Biloxi since the start of the 2015 season. Moreover, the club has been outscored by 43 runs (219-176) in those 53 games. Jacksonville has lost seven of the 10 prior sets in which they have played at the Shuckers over the last five seasons. If the Jumbo Shrimp can claim the last two games of this series at the Shuckers, Jacksonville would move into sole possession of first place in the South Division.

A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 65 runs in their last 23 games (2.8 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.53 ERA (35 ER in 124.2 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 124 strikeouts (9.0 K/9) against 38 walks (2.7 BB/9) and 97 hits allowed (7.0 H/9) in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters had compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

OF MICE AND 'PEN

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 48 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 162.1 innings with just 38 runs, 33 earned, for a 1.83 ERA. During this 48-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 94 hits (5.2 H/9) while whiffing 175 (9.7 K/9) against 52 walks (2.9 BB/9).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Lewin Diaz is the first Jacksonville player to homer in three consecutive games this season... Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Sixto Sanchez, who starts Sunday's contest, has not allowed a run in his last 13 innings. The native of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic is 4-0 over his last four starts, posting a 1.03 ERA (3 ER in 26.1 IP) in the process. During this span, which dates back to July 13, Sanchez has whiffed 25 against three walks.

