Davidson Wins Fourth Straight Start as M-Braves Rout Smokies

PEARL, MS - Tucker Davidson (W, 7-6), Brandon White, and Jordan Harrison combined on Saturday night for a seven-hit shutout as the Mississippi Braves (21-21, 54-57) beat the Tennessee Smokies (15-28, 48-64) 6-0 in front of 4,765 fans at Trustmark Park. Davidson won his fourth straight start and notched his ninth quality start with 6.0 shutout innings, lowering his ERA to a Double-A baseball best 2.03.

The M-Braves have combined the past two nights for an attendance of 10,387, and are now just 4,545 away from drawing the 3 millionth fan to Trustmark Park. The 3 millionth fan will receive great prizes from the Mississippi Braves and Atlanta Braves.

Davidson struck out four and walked two, scattering six hits through his 21st start of the season. The 23-year-old ranks in the top five in the league in every pitching category and now ranks fifth in the Southern League with 122 strikeouts. Over Davidson's four-game winning streak, the Texan has a 1.38 ERA, allowing just four runs in 26.0 innings, striking out 27, and walking just six.

The Braves handed the southpaw a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Ray-Patrick Didder reached base three times and scored three times, coming home on Christian Pache's RBI single.

The Braves led 1-0 until breaking out for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Smokies starter Erich Uelman (L, 0-1). Didder sparked the rally once again by reaching on a walk. Drew Waters was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. After a Pache groundout, Ryan Casteel drove home Didder and Waters with a single to stretch the lead to 3-0. Greyson Jenista added another single to put two ducks on the pond once again. Carlos Martinez stepped to the plate with two outs and cracked a two-run double off the left-field wall plating Casteel and Jenista to make it 5-0. Martinez has two home runs, a double and six RBI over his last four games. Jenista has hit in 10 of 11 games and reached safely in 15 of his last 16 contests.

The Braves added their sixth run in the next inning when once again, Didder, started a rally with a single. After a two-out walk to Pache, Casteel singled through the middle and Didder scored his third run to put Mississippi up 6-0. Casteel ended the night with two hits and three RBI, pushing his team-leading RBI total to 59, also placing him tied for third in the Southern League.

White made his Double-A debut for the M-Braves after Davidson's start, taking over in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out two and walked one, surrendering just one hit over 2.0 scoreless innings. Harrison added a quick 1-2-3 ninth inning with a strikeout to finish off the impressive win.

The M-Braves will look to even the series in game four of the five-game set on Sunday at Trustmark Park. LHP Phil Pfeifer (1-1, 4.91) will make his first M-Braves start of the season and face off against Smokies RHP Jake Stinnett (1-2, 5.14). First pitch is set for 5:05 pm with coverage starting at 4:50 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app, and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

