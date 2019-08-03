Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 3 at Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Biloxi Shuckers in Saturday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (4-10, 4.14 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 3.60 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, TuneIn, the MiLB First Pitch app and JaxShrimp.com.

BILOXI KNOCKS OFF JACKSONVILLE 7-2

Lewin Diaz homered for the second day in a row on Friday, but the Jumbo Shrimp stumbled in a 7-2 loss at Biloxi. Diaz's solo shot came in the first inning to give Jacksonville an early advantage. However, in the bottom of the first, Ryan Aguilar homered, Dillon Thomas notched an RBI triple and Jake Gatewood connected an RBI ground out to put the Shuckers ahead 3-1. Cooper Hummel bashed a two-run shot in the fifth before DIaz scored on an error in the sixth to draw the Jumbo Shrimp within 5-2. C.J. Hinojosa cracked a long ball in the bottom of the sixth inning, and later in the frame, Hummel homered again to get the margin to 7-2.

THROUGH THE GOOD TIMES AND THE BAD

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 27-18 (.600) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 45 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest hits (299) and second-fewest runs (140) at the Double-A level. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in both WHIP (1.07) and batting average against (.208), fourth in ERA (2.92) and tied for fifth in walks (124) during this span.

CRAZY, STUPID, GLOVE.

Jacksonville has committed 26 errors in their last 30 games, pushing their season total to 84, a figure that ranks right in the middle of the pack in the Southern League. That said, errors are not necessarily the most effective way of judging a club's defense. An argument for the Jumbo Shrimp being a strong defensive club can be found easily in how often the club has turned batted balls into outs, otherwise known as defensive efficiency. Jacksonville's .725 defensive efficiency is the best such mark in the Southern League.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 20 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 40-6 (.870). Jacksonville, however, has plated three runs or fewer in 10 of their last 12 contests.

HOUSE OF HORRORS

The Jumbo Shrimp fell to Biloxi 7-2 on Friday, continuing a trend that has made the Shuckers' MGM Park a difficult place to play for Jacksonville since it opened in 2015. Jacksonville is just 18-34 (.346) when playing at Biloxi since the start of the 2015 season. Moreover, the club has been outscored by 48 runs (219-171) in those 52 games. Jacksonville has lost seven of the 10 prior sets in which they have played at the Shuckers over the last five seasons. If the Jumbo Shrimp can claim the last three games of this series at the Shuckers, Jacksonville would move into sole possession of first place in the South Division.

A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 65 runs in their last 22 games (3.0 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.68 ERA (35 ER in 117.2 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 117 strikeouts (8.9 K/9) against 36 walks (2.8 BB/9) and 96 hits allowed (7.3 H/9) in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters had compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

OF MICE AND 'PEN

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 47 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 160.1 innings with just 38 runs, 33 earned, for a 1.85 ERA. During this 47-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 94 hits (5.3 H/9) while whiffing 172 (9.7 K/9) against 50 walks (2.8 BB/9).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Jacksonville has been outhomered 15-6 in their last 12 games, with the club posting just a 5-7 mark during that span... Jorge Guzman is 0-3 with a 5.04 ERA (25.0 IP, 22 H, 14 ER, 15 BB, 21 K) in his last five starts dating back to July 1... Lewin Diaz is the last Jumbo Shrimp player to homer in back-to-back games since Stone Garrett did so at Chattanooga on July 20-21. Riley Mahan (June 20-21) and J.C. Millan (June 22-23) have also accomplished the feat.

