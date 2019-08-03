Brandon White Promoted to M-Braves, Aro to Florida

August 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves made the following roster moves before tonight's 6:05 pm game against the Tennessee Smokies, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. RHP Jonathan Aro has been transferred to High-A Florida from Mississippi, RHP Brandon White has been promoted to Mississippi from High-A Florida.

White, 24, has spent the 2019 season with the High-A Florida where he has pitched in 28 games with a record of 3-3 with a 1.07 ERA (5 ER/42.0 IP).

The Chapin, South Carolina native, has been a bullpen arm for Florida this season, recording three saves out of five save opportunities with opposing batters hitting .221 against White, allowing five earned runs on 33 hits. He has recorded 48 strikeouts while only walking 19 batters for a WHIP of 1.24.

In his last ten appearances, White has recorded an ERA of 1.54, allowing only two earned runs on 11 hits, striking out 16 batters and walking seven across 11.2 innings.

The Atlanta Braves selected White in the 12th round of the 2016 draft out of Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina. White was named the Mid-Season All-Star for the 2017 season for Low-A Rome and during the 2019 season for High-A Florida.

Aro, 28, has split the 2019 season between Triple-A Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi where he has a season record of 6-1 with a 3.52 ERA (21 ER/53.2 IP).

At Mississippi, the La Vega, Dominican Republic native has a record of 3-1 with an ERA of 3.41 (13 ER/34.1 IP). Across his 17 appearances, Aro has struck out 25 batters while walking only nine, allowing 14 runs on 30 hits for a WHIP of 1.14.

In his last five appearances, Aro has allowed only three runs on nine hits, striking out four batters and walking three with opposing batters hitting .265 and recorded a save.

The Boston Red Sox signed Aro to a minor league contract in 2011 and was traded along with LHP Wade Miley to Seattle for RHP Carson Smith and LHP Roenis Elias in December 2015. San Diego signed Aro as a free agent to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training in November 2017. The Atlanta Braves acquired Aro as a free agent in February of 2019. Aro made his MLB debut on June 25, 2015, with the Boston Red Sox against Baltimore where he pitched for 1.1 innings where he allowed one earned run off of four hits.

The Braves continue their five-game series against the Tennessee Smokies tonight at Trustmark Park. LHP Tucker Davidson (6-6, 2.14) will start for the M-Braves and will face RHP Erich Uelmen (5-3, 3.05) for the Smokies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT with coverage beginning at 5:50 on 103.9 FM, First Pitch App. And TuneIn Radio. The game will also be streamed on MiLB.tv (subscription required).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.