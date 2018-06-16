Rockies Soar to 11-1 Win over Owlz

Eris Filpo tossed allowed one run over seven innings in the Grand Junction Rockies 11-1 win over the Orem Owlz Saturday night at Suplizio Field.

Filpo allowed just four and walked one. He needed just 69 pitches to record 21 outs and retired the first 13 Owlz he faced. Francisco Del Valle broke up the perfect game bid when he doubled in the fifth. Griffin Barnes singled him home for the only Orem run, but the Rockies offense had Filpo's back.

Grand Junction scored four times in the first, capped by Todd Czinege's solo homer. They added two more in the third and a run in the fourth. After Orem got on the board in the fifth, the Rockies got that run back and then scored three unearned runs in the eighth.

Will Golsan had two hits in his professional debut, while Czinege reached base three times and drove in a second run on a sacrifice fly in the third.

With Filpo out of the game, Aneudy Duarte and Jesse LePore tossed two scoreless innings.

The win improves the Rockies record to 2-0 for the first time since 2015.

