Voyagers Walk-off Completes Comeback

Great Falls, MT - Stymied by Helena pitching through six innings of the season opener, the Voyagers eventually broke through with a five-run 7th that tied the game before they won it 6-5 on a walk-off base hit by Ian Dawkins Friday night at Centene Stadium. After three scoreless innings to start the game, the Brewers (0-1) were staked to a 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run home run deep to left from Pablo Abreu in the top of the 4th. Je'Von Ward scored on the homer after he reached base with a one-out single. Helena made it 4-0 with another two-spot in the 5th. Four consecutive singles did the damage, with Nick Egnatuk plating two on a base hit to center. A single run in the 6th gave the Brewers a 5-0 cushion.

Great Falls (1-0) dented the scoreboard in the 7th as nine men came to the plate against the Helena bullpen. Leading off, Amado Nunez singled to right past the diving first baseman. The very next batter, Lenyn Sosa, doubled deep to the gap in left-center. Nunez scored all the way from first. Logan Sowers then coaxed a walk. Sosa scored on an RBI groundout by Jhoandro Alfaro. Romy Gonzalez cut the lead to 5-3 with a triple deep to center. Travis Moniot made it a one-run game with an RBI double pulled on the ground up the left field line. Great Falls tied it 5-5 with a ground ball from Ian Dawkins that scored Moniot on a throwing error by the third baseman.

Helena went quietly in the top of the 9th before the Voyagers secured the victory in the home half. Jhoandro Alfaro battled his way to a leadoff, line drive single to right. Jay Estes came on to pinch run. Romy Gonzalez then walked on four pitches. A wild pitch allowed both Estes and Gonzalez to advance. Travis Moniot was intentionally walked to load the bases. With the infield drawn in, Ian Dawkins smacked the first pitch he saw high and deep to right for a base hit and the game winner.

On the mound for Great Falls, Michael McCormick picked up the win in relief. McCormick (1-0) pitched a clean 9th inning and struck out one. Roberto Delgado took the loss for Helena. Delgado (0-1) worked one-and-two-thirds in relief and allowed one earned run on three hits with one strikeout and two walks. Voyagers' starter Chris Comito lasted five innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Comito struck out the side in the 5th before exiting. Andrew Perez and Bennett Sousa combined to pitch two-and-a-third scoreless innings out of the Great Falls bullpen. Helena starter Max Lazar allowed just one base hit over six innings and struck out five with one walk.

The Brewers outhit the Voyagers 11-to-8. Nick Egnatuk collected three hits and two RBIs for Helena. Lenyn Sosa led Great Falls with three hits, including two doubles and one RBI. The Brewers stranded 10 base runners on the night. It was the first season opener played in Great Falls since 2007.

Great Falls continues its four-game, season-opening series at Helena Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Voyagers next home game against the Brewers is set for Monday night. For 2018 ticketing and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

