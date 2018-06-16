Owlz Drop Second Straight

(Grand Junction, CO) - Another big first inning proved costly for the Orem Owlz in an 11-1 loss to the Grand Junction Rockies on Saturday Night at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction Colorado, dropping the Owlz to 0-2 to start the season.

A night after scoring six runs in the first inning, the Rockies went work in the first again, this time batting eight times in the first inning on Saturday night. Drew Weeks opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single to put the Rockies up 1-0. After Cristopher Navarro scored on a wild pitch, Reese Berberet made the score 3-0 in favor of the Rockies with a sacrifice fly. With two outs in the inning, Todd Czinge smashed a home run to right-center, giving the Rockies a 4-0 first inning lead.

Grand Junction added to their lead in the third inning, scoring two more runs thanks to a sacrifice fly from Czinge and an RBI single from Franklin Garcia, pushing the lead to 6-0.

Rockies starter Eris Filpo retired the first 13 batters he faced before Francisco Del Valle doubled with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Griffin Barnes drove in the only run of the game for the Owlz, driving a single up the middle into center, scoring Del Valle, cutting the deficit to 6-1.

Grand Junction came right back and scored a run on bases loaded walk in the fifth and scored three more times in the eighth as the Owlz dropped their second straight to start the season, 11-1. Filpo (1-0) picked up the win for the Rockies while Cole Duensing (0-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and Rockies will continue the series on Sunday at 5:00 PM as Hector Yan will make the start for the Owlz.

NOTES: Francisco Del Valle picked up two hits in the loss. The Owlz committed three more errors on Saturday night and have now committed eight errors in the first two games of the season. Kevin Maitan picked up another hit and now has hit safely in two straight games to start the season.

