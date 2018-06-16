Helena Brewers Postpone Saturday's Opening Night
June 16, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Helena Brewers News Release
Helena, MT - The Brew Crew's home opener will have to wait for the time being.
The Helena Brewers have postponed Saturday night's matchup with the Great Falls Voyagers to Sunday. The postponed game will be made up via a double-header on Sunday, June 17. First pitch remains scheduled for 1:05 PM, with the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Both games will be seven innings.
In keeping with the season-long promotion schedule, Sunday will be Bark in the Park. Additionally, the 2018 Magnet Schedules originally scheduled to be given out on Saturday will be handed out at the gate on Sunday.
Tickets purchased for Saturday's game can be exchanged for a different game at Kindrick Legion Field at the Helena Brewers Ticket Office. Gates for Sunday's games open at 12:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.helnabrewers.net.
