Promotions Highlight Opening Home Stand

June 16, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT - After the four-game series to open the season in Billings, the Missoula Osprey return to Ogren Park Allegiance Field June 19, with an exciting promotional lineup.

On Tuesday, June 19, magnet schedules will be handed out, sponsored by Dominos and the Missoulian for Opening Day. Wednesday will feature Non-Profit Wednesday's with the Osprey.

Thursday's promotion is comprised of We Win, "U" Win Night, sponsored by "U" 104.5. Cheer loud for your Osprey and stay for the entire game, and if they Osprey win, and you stay, you will receive a voucher good for a complimentary general admission ticket good for any Sunday through Tuesday regular season home game.

Packed with promotions, Friday, June 22 includes Fireworks Extravaganza, Launch-A-Ball, and Clubhouse Bar and Grill Happy Hour. Weekly specials in the Clubhouse Bar and Grill are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Launch-A-Ball features Hula Hoops that are spread across the field - fans buy numbered tennis balls for $1, and proceed to throw them at the hoops on the field trying to win prizes. There are multiple different colored hoops with different prizes that range from a free ice cream scoop, to autographed memorabilia. Two season tickets will be given away every time for the contestant who gets closest to the flag by the mound, and there is a bucket where a fan can win $500. The dollar amount goes up by $50 every time there is not a winner.

New this season is Timberjacks Saturday, where every Saturday the Osprey will dawn replica throwback jerseys from the 1956-1960 Missoula Timberjacks. The night includes giveaways, exciting time period appropriate games, promotions, and much more!

Wrapping up the home stand is kids day, sponsored by NOW 106.7, and Senior Sunday, sponsored by The Hawk Classic Country. The day is centered around kids music and promotions. After the game, fans can run the bases and play catch! Senior Sunday provides 2-1 tickets for all seniors ages 55 and above with a valid ID.

Promotions Calendar:

Tuesday, June 19th - Home Opener at 7:05 pm: Magnet schedules sponsored by Dominos and the Missoulian

Wednesday, June 20th - 7:05 pm: Non-Profit Wednesday

Thursday, June 21st - 7:05 pm: We Win, "U" Win

Friday, June 22nd - 6:35 pm: Fireworks Extravaganza, Launch-A-Ball, and Clubhouse Bar and Grill Happy Hour

Saturday, June 23nd - 7:05 pm: Timberjacks Saturday

Sunday, June 24th - Kids Day and Senior Sunday

To purchase tickets to any Osprey home game, including all of our packages and deals, visit the MSO Hub in downtown Missoula, call 543-3300, or log on to MissoulaOsprey.com.

