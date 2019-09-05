Voyagers Playoff Hopes Fade in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls, ID - The Voyagers run at a playoff berth in the last week of the season came to a screeching halt with a 2-1, 10-inning loss to Idaho Falls in the series opener at Melaleuca Field Wednesday night. Great Falls (18-16, 33-38) season-best five-game winning streak came to an end. The Voyagers are now 12-23 on the road this season as they were eliminated from playoff contention. The Chukars (32-40, 11-24) have won two in a row, and improved to 18-17 at home. Great Falls still leads the season series 9-to-7 with three games remaining. The loss finished a stretch of three consecutive postseason appearances.

The Chukars opened the scoring early with a single mark in the bottom of the first. Tyler Tolbert led off the inning with a triple lined into the right field corner. Tolbert immediately scored on a Jose Marquez RBI groundout to second.

The Voyagers eventually tied the game in the top of the fifth. Luis Mieses led off with a double to the wall in deep left-center. Tyrus Greene then leveled the game with a base hit bounced into right field off the glove of the first baseman.

After Great Falls stranded two runners in the top of the tenth, Idaho Falls won it in the home half with a two-out single to deep left-center off the bat of Rhett Aplin. The game-winning hit scored Kember Nacero from third. It marked the fifth walk-off win of the season for the Chukars. They have also won six of seven extra-inning games this season. The Voyagers fell to 2-3 in extras.

Idaho Falls outhit Great Falls 7-to-6. Rhett Aplin went 3-for-4 with one walk and an RBI. On the mound, Brad Bonnenfant picked up the win relief. Bonnenfant (1-2) pitched the final inning and struck out one with one walk. Connor Reich took the loss. Reich (1-2) worked one-and-two-thirds in relief and allowed an unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk. Voyagers' starter Chase Solesky produced his longest start of the season at five innings. Solesky gave up one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Great Falls plays game two of four at Idaho Falls Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15. The regular season wraps up on Saturday. For 2020 Voyagers season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

