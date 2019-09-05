Owlz Edged by Raptors, 3-2

(Ogden, UT) - The Owlz (29-45) battled back late to tie the game late but an Eddys Leonard solo homer in the eighth inning was the difference as the Ogden Raptors (53-21) took the series finale 3-2 on Thursday night at Lindquist Field.

Runs were at a premium just as they were in last night's 3-1 Owlz win over the Raptors. Like last night, Ogden opened the scoring. Aldrich De Jong singled with one out in the third inning and later scored on a Zac Ching single to give the Raptors a 1-0 lead.

It was another Owlz home run that tied the game just like on Wednesday. Trent Deveaux knotted the game at one in the next half inning by blasting a solo shot to left, his first home run of the season.

Reliever Dazon Cole made his first start of his career. Cole pitched three innings and allowed one run in a no-decision. The scheduled starting pitcher, Emilker Guzman, entered the game in the fourth inning. Guzman was able to keep the Raptors off the scoreboard until the seventh inning.

Ogden took the lead thanks to an Owlz error. Andrew Shaps started the bottom of the seventh inning with a double to left. Ramon Rodriguez laid down a sacrifice bunt but the throw was wide of first, scoring Shaps, giving the Raptors a 2-1 lead.

The Owlz battled back to tie the game in the eighth inning. Cristian Gomez started the inning with a single and then moved to third when Jose Reyes singled. After a walk loaded the bases, Caleb Scires tied the game with a single to right.

Eddys Leonard homered in the bottom eighth to give the Raptors the lead at 3-2. The Owlz put the tying run on base in the top of the ninth thanks to an Edwin Bisay single but the Owlz dropped the series finale, 3-2. Reza Aleaziz (4-0) earned the win out of the bullpen while Emilker Guzman (3-7) was charged with the loss.

