Errors, Lack of Offense Send Voyagers to Defeat

Idaho Falls, ID-The Voyagers committed as many errors as they produced base hits in a 9-0 game two loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars Thursday night at Melaleuca Field. Great Falls (18-17, 33-39) has lost the first two games of the series and is 12-24 on the road this season. It marked the eighth time the Voyagers have been shut out this season. The Chukars (33-40, 12-24) have won three in a row, and improved to 19-17 at home. Great Falls leads the season series 9-to-8 with two games remaining. Idaho Falls will face Billings in the divisional round playoffs after the Mustangs clinched the North Division second-half crown with a win over Missoula.

It was nine up and nine down for Idaho Falls offensively through the first three innings against Voyagers starter Jason Morgan. A lead-off triple in the fourth by Tyler Tolbert, though, set the wheels in motion and the Chukars never looked back. A one-out walk of Rhett Aplin put two men on base and a fielder's choice RBI from Juan Carlos Negret plated the first run. A grounder to third off the bat of Jimmy Govern led to a throwing error and the second run of the inning. Wyatt Mascarella then reached base with a single to left. Isaiah Henry followed with an RBI single to center that was bobbled and allowed two runs to score for a 4-0 lead. Kember Nacero made it 5-0 with a base hit to center that scored Henry from third.

Idaho Falls received RBI singles in the fifth from Clay Dungan and Juan Carlos Negret for a 7-0 cushion. Isaiah Henry capped the scoring with a two-run home run that cleared the wall in the left field corner. It was Henry's sixth big fly of the season.

The Chukars outhit the Voyagers 9-to-4. Great Falls committed four errors. Isaiah Henry led the way for Idaho Falls with two hits, three RBIs, and two runs. Kember Nacero also collected two hits. Sam Abbott went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for Great Falls.

Stephen Ridings picked up the win on the mound after a six-inning start. Ridings (4-3) gave up just three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. That makes 20 strikeouts in Ridings' last two starts against the Voyagers. Jason Morgan took the loss. Morgan (3-6) lasted four-and-a-third in his start and yielded seven runs (three earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Great Falls plays game three of four at Idaho Falls Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15. The regular season wraps up on Saturday. For 2020 Voyagers season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

