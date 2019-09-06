Colin Simpson Named League MVP
September 6, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release
Grand Junction Rockies utility player Colin Simpson has added another accolade to his collection for the 2019 season. He has won the Ralph Nelles Award as the MVP for the Pioneer League as announced by the Pioneer League last night.
He is hitting .309 and slugging .667 with an OBP of .383, 12 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 49 RBI, 25 walks, 69 strikeouts, and five stolen bases through 56 games.
Simpson was also named a Pioneer League Player Of The Week for the week of July 15-21, a Pioneer League End-Of-Season All-Star, and a Pioneer League Mid-Season All-Star where he also represented the Grand Junction Rockies and Pioneer League in the All-Star Home Run Derby. He came in second place behind Sean Roby of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.
Simpson is the third Grand Junction Rockies player to win the Ralph Nelles Award. David Dahl won the award in 2012 and Coco Montes won the award in 2018.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from September 6, 2019
- Colin Simpson Named League MVP - Grand Junction Rockies
- Vibes Beat Rockies Easily to Take Series Advantage - Rocky Mountain Vibes
- Rox Offense Shows up Too Late in Loss - Grand Junction Rockies
- Errors, Lack of Offense Send Voyagers to Defeat - Great Falls Voyagers
- Late Homer Clinches Second Half Title for Raptors - Ogden Raptors
- Chukars Blank Voyagers - Idaho Falls Chukars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Junction Rockies Stories
- Colin Simpson Named League MVP
- Rox Offense Shows up Too Late in Loss
- Junction's Win Streak Snapped at Four
- GJ Wins Fourth Straight; Clinches Playoff Berth
- Brenton Doyle Named Player of the Week