Colin Simpson Named League MVP

September 6, 2019





Grand Junction Rockies utility player Colin Simpson has added another accolade to his collection for the 2019 season. He has won the Ralph Nelles Award as the MVP for the Pioneer League as announced by the Pioneer League last night.

He is hitting .309 and slugging .667 with an OBP of .383, 12 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 49 RBI, 25 walks, 69 strikeouts, and five stolen bases through 56 games.

Simpson was also named a Pioneer League Player Of The Week for the week of July 15-21, a Pioneer League End-Of-Season All-Star, and a Pioneer League Mid-Season All-Star where he also represented the Grand Junction Rockies and Pioneer League in the All-Star Home Run Derby. He came in second place behind Sean Roby of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

Simpson is the third Grand Junction Rockies player to win the Ralph Nelles Award. David Dahl won the award in 2012 and Coco Montes won the award in 2018.

