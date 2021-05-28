Rockers' Season-Opener Postponed Due to Rain

The High Point Rockers had their season-opener at York, Pa. postponed due by rain on Friday night, May 28. High Point's season-opener will be tomorrow (Saturday) at York at 6:30 p.m. The Rockers and the Revolution will now play a doubleheader on Sunday and a single game Monday at York.

High Point's home opener is set for Tuesday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

