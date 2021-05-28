Fillmyer Contract Purchased by Cleveland

The contract of RHP Heath Fillmyer was purchased today by the Cleveland Indians, it was announced by Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. Fillmyer, the starting pitcher in Thursday evening's season opener, has been assigned to Cleveland's Class AAA affiliate in Columbus, Ohio.

Meanwhile, the Barnstormers have signed RHP Brooks Hall to a contract. Hall last pitched in 2018 when he won 11 games for the Barnstormers during their playoff run.

Fillmyer, 27, was brilliant in the season opener, a 10-4 win over the Gastonia Honey Hunters. He threw 100 pitches over six innings, yielding only three hits while walking two and striking out nine. The fourth inning was the only rough one for the New Jersey native. He yielded a pair of singles, a walk and a sacrifice fly while facing only two batters over the minimum in the other five innings.

The right-hander pitched in the Major Leagues for the Kansas City Royals in both 2018 and 2019, winning four games in 2018. He made 13 starts that season for the Royals, including six quality starts.

He had signed originally with Oakland and was traded during the 2018 season in a four-player swap that included OF Brandon Moss.

"Heath is a guy we are thankful to have had," said Peeples. "He is a great pitcher who knows how to pitch. He has a good arm and sets up hitters well. It was just a matter of time before this day came."

Hall, 30, was 11-4 for the Barnstormers in 2018. The native of Anderson, South Carolina made 21 starts that season, working 116.2 innings for the Barnstormers. He walked only 32 and allowed 128 hits.

The right-hander signed with Milwaukee in 2010 and pitched at the Class AAA level with both the Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks organizations.

