Grammy Nominated Hip-Hop Artist Wiz Khalifa Set to Perform at Lexington Legends Ballpark

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY --The Lexington Legends are excited to announce hip hop artist Wiz Khalifa will be performing live at Lexington Legends Ballpark on July 8th2021.

Known for hits likeBlack & Yellow,We Dem Boyz, andSee you Again, Wiz Khalifa has blended several musical styles to create his own lane in today's ever-changing hip-hop landscape. He has collaborated with artists such as The Weeknd, Maroon 5, Lil Wayne, and Fall out Boy which means the show aims to have something for everyone. Several might recognize him from his recent third place finish, as the Chameleon, on the Fox hit TV showThe Masked Singer. The lineup at Lexington Legends Ballpark doesn't stop with 3-time Billboard Music Award Winner Wiz Khalifa, as fellow Taylor Gang artist Chevy Woods and Cleveland Ohio legends Bone Thugs N' Harmony will support!

For more information, call 859-422-7867. Tickets on sale now at lexingtonlegends.com.

