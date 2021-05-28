Friday's Game vs. Legends Postponed

May 28, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Friday's (May 28) game between the Long Island Ducks and Lexington Legends at Fairfield Properties Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's game will be made up on Saturday, May 29, as part of a day/night doubleheader. Game one is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). This will be a seven-inning game.

Fans holding tickets to tonight's (5/28) game are now good for 1:35 p.m. game on Saturday, May 29. If you used a mobile ticket, your mobile ticket is in your Ducks ticket account and will be good to scan for Saturday's game. If you have a printed ticket, it is good for Saturday's game.

The regularly-scheduled 6:35 p.m. game on Saturday is still scheduled to be played and will be a nine inning game. The first 750 fans in attendance will receive 2019 Atlantic League Championship Banners.

Tickets for both games, and all Ducks home games, are available by calling (631) 940-TIXX or. Those unable to make the doubleheader can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as the Ducks official Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.