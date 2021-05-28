Good Old College Try Not Enough To Play Tonight's Revs-Rockers Opening Day Game

(York, Pa.) - You have GOT to be kidding me! After 608 days without Revolution baseball, we have to wait one more?

Apparently so.

Despite the team's best efforts to get in an official game this evening, tonight's York Revolution game against the High Point Rockers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Sunday, May 30, when the Revolution and Rockers will play two seven-inning games in a single-admission doubleheader at PeoplesBank Park beginning at the previously scheduled 2 p.m. start time; gates will open at 1 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2021 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader. Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

