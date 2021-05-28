High Point vs. York Revolution May 28 Game Notes

High Point Rockers vs. York Revolution

Friday - York, Pa. - PeoplesBank Park (7,500) - Game 1 of 120 - TV: York Revolution YouTube

UPCOMING GAMES AND PROBABLE STARTERS

Saturday (@ York) RHP Luke Westphal (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Duke von Schamann (0-0, 0.00 ERA) 6:30 P.M.

Sunday (@ York) RHP Ricky Knapp (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Austin Nicely (0-0, 0.00 ERA) 2:00 P.M.

Monday (@ York) RHP Bryce Hensley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Steinfort (0-0, 0.00 ERA) 6:30 P.M.

Tuesday (vs. LAN) RHP Mitch Atkins (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBA 7:05 P.M.

HIGH POINT ROCKERS NEWS AND NOTES

Splittin' Time (and Games): The High Point Rockers split their two game home-and-home exhibition series against the Gastonia Honey Hunters last Friday and Sunday. After taking the first game of the series 5-3 behind five unanswered runs, the Rockers fell in Gastonia during the first game in CaroMont Health Park history.

Pitching Staff? Rolling: After an Atlantic League-best 3.74 ERA and 4.0 runs allowed per game in 2019, the Rockers pitching staff allowed just six runs in their two exhibition games. The staff struck out 19 over the span of 18 innings and allowed just two extra base-hits. The starting staff includes Mitch Atkins, who has MLB experience with the Orioles, along with Ricky Knapp (AAA), Luke Westphal (AA), and Bryce Hensley (AA) along with Opening Day starter Craig Stem (AAA).

Down goes the Revolution: The Rockers took the season series from York 12-9 in 2019, including winning of the last seven against the Revolution. At PeoplesBank Park the Rockers were 5-6, with three of those wins coming by way of an early May sweep of the Revolution. The Rockers outscored York 27-10 over the three games, and scored a team high 13 runs against the Revolution on 5/9/19, the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Sort of like a Homecoming: Several Rockers on the roster have ties to the High Point area, including Northeast Guilford HS alumnus Mitch Atkins. Atkins joins Randy Norris (High Point/Winston-Salem State), Joe Johnson (High Point University), Cesar Trejo (UNCG), Max Povse (UNCG) and Bryce Hensley (UNCG) as players with connections to the area.

Movin' Up: A total of seven Rockers have had their contract purchased by Major League organizations in 2021, with Tyler Ladendorf being the most recent move to the Chicago Cubs. The seven players signed ties the franchise record of seven players signed in 2019.

It's Been Such A Long Time: When the High Point Rockers open the 2021 season on Friday, May 28, it will be 609 days since the Rockers last played a game. That contest was a playoff game vs. Long Island on September 27, 2019. When the Rockers open at Truist Point on June 1, it will be 624 days since Truist Point last hosted a professional baseball game.

Returning Rockers: The Rockers bring back six players who were part of High Point's playoff team in 2019. Those include INF Giovanny Alfonzo, LHP Brian Clark, RHP Kyle Halbohn, INF Michael Russell, OF Jared Mitchell and RHP Craig Stem.

Opening Night: The Rockers will host the Lancaster Barnstormers at Truist Point at 7:05 on Tuesday, June 1 for Opening Day. High Point opens the 2021 season at York on Friday, May 28.

Returning Coaching Staff: The Rockers return intact their coaching staff from the inaugural season. Manager Jamie Keefe is back after leading the Rockers to a 74-66 record and a berth in the Atlantic League playoffs. Also returning are pitching coach Frank Viola, bench coach Billy Horn and bullpen coach Albert Gonzalez. The organization signed Keefe to a three-year contract during the off-season. In independent baseball, a three-year contract is unheard of which reinforces the Rockers' strong belief in Keefe's leadership.

Singin' A Song: Rockers' lefthanded pitcher Bryce Hensley is living the best of both worlds. The Asheville, N.C. native and former UNCG pitcher will pitch for the Rockers this summer while also looking to expand his budding music career. While baseball was sidelined in 2020 due to the pandemic, Hensley went to work writing songs and his single, "Growin' Up in You" was well received on multiple music platforms. You can also find Hensley's "Duct Tape Can't Fix" as well as his first single on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music. Hensley will have the opportunity to play more music this summer as he is scheduled to serve as the opening act for country single Jake Owens' concert tour this summer.

