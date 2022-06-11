Rockers Looks to Get Back on Track Versus Rafters

June 11, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Saturday at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. as Green Bay looks for their first home win of the season heading into week three of the 2022 season.

The pregame concert performed by That 90's Band will start at 5:35 p.m. with this game also being a Guaranteed Win Saturday presented by Robinson. That means if the Rockers lose, fans will get a free ticket voucher to a future game. Kids will also be able to run the bases postgame presented by Culver's.

In Friday night's game between Green Bay and Wisconsin Rapids, the Rockers took an early 3-1 lead but fell 10-8 to the Rafters despite two Rockers players hitting home runs over the right field wall.

Griffin Stevens and Keniel De Leon each hit a home run to lead the offense for the Rockers, while leadoff hitter Mikey Kluska went 2-5 with two doubles in his Capital Credit Union Park debut.

Despite the Rafters bringing home 10 runs on 14 hits, Rashad Ruff came into relief out of the bullpen, and pitched four innings while only giving up one earned run and striking out six keeping the Rockers in the ballgame.

For Saturday's contest, the Rockers will start Justin Loer out on the mound, making his second appearance of 2022. In his first appearance back on June 4, Loer pitched six shutout innings against the Wausau Woodchucks while walking only one and striking out eight, as the Lakeville, Minn native recently finished a strong freshman season for the Xavier Musketeers.

The Rockers will hit the road following this game as they'll take on the Lakeshore Chinooks Sunday for the first time this season. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. at Kapco Park in Mequon.

Single game and group tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.